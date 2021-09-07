Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

