Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $602.27 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $628.42 and its 200-day moving average is $620.74.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

