Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,925 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

