Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,878 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

