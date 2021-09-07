Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $5,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,017,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,318,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

