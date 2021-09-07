Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

