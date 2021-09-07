Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $385.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

