Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,430,398 shares of company stock valued at $151,737,006. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

