Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

