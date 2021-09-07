Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

