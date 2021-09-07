Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM opened at $267.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.90 and a 200 day moving average of $234.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,162 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.