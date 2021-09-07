Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $336.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.