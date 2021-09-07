Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

