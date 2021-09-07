Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.52

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 916491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Regency Centers by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.