Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.81. 1,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 625,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

