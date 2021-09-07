Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

