Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,220.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,220 ($29.00) and last traded at GBX 2,213 ($28.91), with a volume of 1084504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,191 ($28.63).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,097.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,933.92. The stock has a market cap of £42.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

