Ren Reaches Market Capitalization of $672.43 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Ren has a market capitalization of $672.43 million and approximately $128.72 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00148267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00737989 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.