renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $735.51 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. renBTC has a total market cap of $735.51 million and $8.70 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $46,767.40 or 1.00028226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00150098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00733648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043511 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,727 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

