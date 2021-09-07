Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its target price boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

Get Renew alerts:

LON:RNWH traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 833 ($10.88). The stock had a trading volume of 188,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,601. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 745.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 649.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £655.41 million and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.