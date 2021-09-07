Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,123.30

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,123.30 ($66.94) and traded as high as GBX 5,555 ($72.58). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,410 ($70.68), with a volume of 19,230 shares.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,622.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

In other news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total transaction of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

