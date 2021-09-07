Rentberry Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,405.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 38% against the dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $490,008.09 and approximately $20,405.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00146285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.66 or 0.00745203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.