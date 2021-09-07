Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenVision Acquisition and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenVision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80

Repay has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than GreenVision Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenVision Acquisition N/A -339.27% -3.83% Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57%

Volatility and Risk

GreenVision Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenVision Acquisition and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Repay $155.04 million 13.56 -$105.60 million $0.39 59.49

GreenVision Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Summary

Repay beats GreenVision Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

