REPO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,351.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $40,351.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00130519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00181636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.37 or 0.07148816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,729.81 or 0.99947821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00718033 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.