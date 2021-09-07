Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 14th

Research Alliance Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:RACB) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Research Alliance Corp. II had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Research Alliance Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter worth $8,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $9,797,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $6,529,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

