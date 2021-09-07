Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 7th (ACA, CELC, DK, DOMA, ELYM, EVA, GOEV, HFC, INGXF, MCFE)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 7th:

Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK). They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC). They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). Truist issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.