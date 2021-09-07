Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 7th (ACA, CELC, DK, DOMA, ELYM, EVA, GOEV, HFC, INGXF, MCFE)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 7th:

Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC). They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). Truist issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

