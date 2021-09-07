Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 7th (ASH, CCJ, DNN, DPH, HUBS, IMUX, INGXF, JD, JOAN, LULU)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 7th:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74). Liberum Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Stifel Europe from $650.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $390.00 to $419.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its target price boosted by Rowe from $11.50 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

