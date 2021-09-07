Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL):
- 8/26/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 8/24/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/24/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 8/24/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 2,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,802. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
