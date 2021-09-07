Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL):

8/26/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

8/24/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

8/24/2021 – Broadstone Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 2,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,802. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

