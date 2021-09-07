Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 7th (ALV, AMZN, BFLY, BMRN, ETON, FIXX, FMC, GPN, MX, OMER)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 7th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America, which is set to boost its revenues on a year-over-year basis. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. Autoliv’s cash inflow has been on the rise since the past few quarters and the trend is likely to continue thanks to operational efficiency and high sales. However, high commodity costs due to chip crunch are likely to impact operating margins. Also, while the emerging trends like electrification are likely to boost the firm’s long-term prospects, it may strain near term margins due to high launch-related R&D costs and capex requirements. Unfavorable foreign exchange translations also remain a concern. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm currently has a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a buy rating. Barclays PLC currently has C$53.00 price target on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX). They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

