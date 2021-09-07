Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 7th (AZRE, BMO, CRUS, DOOO, MAKSY, MALRY, MEOH, SMCAY, SO, SOUHY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 7th:

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $27.50 target price on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

