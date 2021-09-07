Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caleres (CAL)

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/7/2021 – Caleres had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Caleres was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. "

8/25/2021 – Caleres was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Caleres was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Caleres was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2021 – Caleres was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Caleres was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 12,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $916.42 million, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after buying an additional 282,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

