Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Quanta Services (PWR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) in the last few weeks:

9/3/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $103.00 to $129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/30/2021 – Quanta Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quanta Services’ shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from a three-pronged growth strategy and continued strength of the electric power unit. It expects utility, communications, and certain pipeline and industrial infrastructure services — which currently account for approximately 80-90% of revenues — to remain robust in 2021. Quanta Services’ optimism stems from healthy backlog levels which are expected to grow further. Also, rising renewable generation development and associated demand bode well for the company. Also, raised view for 2021 is encouraging. Worryingly, lower revenues from larger pipeline projects are concerns. Its industrial operations and non-U.S. markets within the utility unit continue to remain under pressure owing to COVID-19 dynamics.”

8/9/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Quanta Services is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

