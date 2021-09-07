Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO):

9/7/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

9/3/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2021 – Aptevo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

