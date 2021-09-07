Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,295 shares of company stock worth $8,706,954. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.