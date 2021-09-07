Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.0% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, Director Marc Lemann purchased 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,954. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

