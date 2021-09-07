Reviewing Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A CDK Global 59.00% 5,754.17% 10.12%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rightscorp and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

CDK Global has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.78%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rightscorp and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDK Global $1.67 billion 2.97 $1.03 billion $2.22 18.53

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Risk and Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDK Global beats Rightscorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

