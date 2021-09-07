Reviewing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group -6.49% 2.18% 0.96% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

26.8% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Axtel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Axtel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Axtel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 2.07 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axtel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Axtel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

