Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:REVHU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 14th

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVHU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REVHU opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,260,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,150,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,108,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $26,316,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

