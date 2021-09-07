Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Juniper Networks worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $132,641,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

