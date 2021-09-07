Rhumbline Advisers Sells 26,636 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 769,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Kimco Realty worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,062,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

