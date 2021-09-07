RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
RIV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 77,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,535. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
