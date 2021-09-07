RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

RIV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 77,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,535. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

