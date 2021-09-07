RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 288,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,370,774 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.