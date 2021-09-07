Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

