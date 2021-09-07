Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $696.74

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 696.74 ($9.10) and traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.49). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 686 ($8.96), with a volume of 96,943 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 696.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 660.83. The company has a market cap of £525.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

