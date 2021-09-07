Roche’s (RHHVF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of Roche stock opened at $397.52 on Tuesday. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $411.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.47.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.