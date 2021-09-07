Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 447,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,482. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

