Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $18.87 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $194.00 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $18.87 or 0.00040009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00149848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00741024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043257 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

