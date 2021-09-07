Rocket Vault-RocketX Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $150,066.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00150647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00742973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars.

