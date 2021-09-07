Rogers Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.93. 1,726,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,166. The firm has a market cap of C$31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI.B shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.07.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

