Rogers Communications Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

TSE:RCI.A traded down C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$53.00 and a twelve month high of C$68.74. The stock has a market cap of C$32.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.